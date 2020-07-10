1/
ROSLYN KRAMER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSLYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KRAMER--Roslyn, was born in Brooklyn on November 26, 1933. She passed away at home in her beloved Greenwich Village on July 6, 2020. She is survived by her brother, Sam, his wife, Linda, her nephew Nicholas, and her twin grandnieces, Adeline and Rose. Roz was a journalist, a reporter who cared deeply about social issues and served as a researcher for Walter Cronkite. She loved and was extremely knowledgeable about movies and went to theater whenever possible. Her many friends and acquaintances were drawn to her vivacious, engaging personality - her magical ability to charm those with whom she had occasion to interact.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved