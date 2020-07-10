ROSLYN KRAMER

KRAMER--Roslyn, was born in Brooklyn on November 26, 1933. She passed away at home in her beloved Greenwich Village on July 6, 2020. She is survived by her brother, Sam, his wife, Linda, her nephew Nicholas, and her twin grandnieces, Adeline and Rose. Roz was a journalist, a reporter who cared deeply about social issues and served as a researcher for Walter Cronkite. She loved and was extremely knowledgeable about movies and went to theater whenever possible. Her many friends and acquaintances were drawn to her vivacious, engaging personality - her magical ability to charm those with whom she had occasion to interact.





