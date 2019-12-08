Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roslyn Pearl Varsano. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1937 - 2018

Roslyn Pearl Varsano passed away on December 17, 2018, in New York City, after a long illness. Her sons Adam and Marc, and her Aid Rosemarie Santos were by her side.



Roslyn was born in NYC on June 30th, 1937 and grew up in New York's colorful Lower East Side neighborhood with her parents, Helen and Abraham, and her sisters Mina and Sheila.



She attended Seward Park High School and later went on to get a degree in Nursing from NYU's Bellevue School of Nursing in 1957. Later in life, she went back to school and earned a BSW and MSW in Social Work from Adelphi University in 1980.



After graduating with her Nursing degree she started working, but still found the time to raise a family, having two sons, Adam and Marc. The family started out living in Jackson Heights, Queens but later moved to Great Neck, Long Island.



Roslyn worked as a nurse at Life Skill Schools for over 40 years starting in 1969. There she helped countless disabled children, forming lasting bonds with many. When Life Skills Schools added a program for babies with disabilities, Roslyn extended her work hours so that she could provide much-needed care to these young children. Roslyn also worked at night as a Social Worker leading bereavement groups and doing one on one counseling. Roslyn loved her work and students at Life Skill Schools so much she didn't retire until she was in her 70's.



Roslyn loved keeping busy attending art openings, Broadway shows and other similar events. She also loved traveling around the world and investing in the Stock Market.



Roslyn was predeceased by her parents as well as her sister, Mina. She is survived by her sons, Adam and Marc, daughter in law Angelie, grandchildren, Denise and Norman as well as her sister, Sheila, niece Gabby and her nephew Ron and their Families.



Her beauty, inside and out, will be missed by all who knew her.

