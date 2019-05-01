ROSSMAN--Roslyn, died on Sunday, April 28, 2019, after a brief illness. She had been a resident of Amsterdam Nursing Home for over a decade. A life-long New Yorker, Roslyn was born August 7, 1925 in the Bronx to Minnie and Jack Rossman. After graduating from Hunter College, Roslyn worked for her entire career in the personnel department at the United Nations, beginning in May of 1954. She advanced rapidly through the ranks of her department until she retired in 1985. As a young woman, she spent a time on loan from the United Nations to the Department of the Navy in its Manhattan office. Roslyn lived for decades in Stuyvesant Town. Roslyn was well-traveled and was an avid reader with a terrific intellect. She enjoyed music and art. While at Amsterdam Nursing Home, she made many friends, and greeted all with a smile and a twinkle in her blue eyes. She was a devoted daughter and sister. Roslyn was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Jeannette R. Cagin, and a brother, Lionel Rossman, M.D. She is survived by nephews and cousins. A service will be held at Riverside Memorial Chapel on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Interment will be at New Cedar Park Cemetery, Sanctuary of Abraham and Sarah, in Paramus, New Jersey at 10:45am on Friday, May 3, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Nations Foundation or Hunter College.
Published in The New York Times on May 1, 2019