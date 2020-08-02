1/
ROSLYN TANNENBAUM
TANNENBAUM--Roslyn, passed away on July 29, 2020. Predeceased by her devoted husband of 66 years, Larry. She was the devoted mother of Calvin, Ivy and Neil. Dear mother-in-law of Stuart Bufferd. Loving grandmother to Leonard, Robyn, David, Meredith, Tracy, Nir, Sara, Dave, Jessica, Jeff and Samantha. Great-grandmother of Stephen, Max, Adam, Justin, Myla, Elle, Zachary, Jack, Jordan and Ben. Wonderful sister of Jerry Rumain and his spouse Nicholas Russo.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
