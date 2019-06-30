Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSLYN WILLETT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





WILLETT--Roslyn L., died peacefully in her home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York City on June 19, 2019. She was ninety-four years old. She is survived by her only child, Jonathan S. Willett, and her two grandchildren Isabelle Willett and Celia Willett. Shewas preceded in death by her husband, Edward Willett. Ms. Willett was born in New York City in 1924. She graduated from high school at the age of fifteen and received a B.A. from Hunter College in 1944. She was honored as an inductee in the Hunter College and City University of New York Halls of Fame in 2015. She did post graduate work at Columbia University, New York University and the City University of New York. Ms. Willett was adjunct professor at Hunter College, the Polytechnic University of New York, and Columbia University School of Public Health. She began her distinguished career as a dietician at the YWCA in 1944. She was the Executive in Charge of Technical Services and Food Product Development at Stein Hall & Co. from 1944-1948. She became the managing editor of Food Industries, a McGraw-Hill publication in 1949-the first female editor at the company. After editing magazines, including Diner and Drive-In and Implant Food Management, in 1954, she became the Director of the Institutional and Business Press Department at Farley Manning & Associates, a public relations and marketing firm. In 1959, she became founder and president of Roslyn Willett and Associates, a public relations, marketing and Institutional food consulting company she operated through the 1980s. Ms. Willett was a pioneering feminist, authoring "Working in a Man's World: The Woman Executive," which appeared in Women in Sexist Society (Basic Books 1971). She was Chairman of the Women's Political Caucus of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from 1971 to 1973. Ms. Willett was on the Board of Directors of Association of the Small Business Task Force and the Association for Small Businesses and Professions. She was Regional Advisor for the Federal Small Business Administration. In her teachings, she pioneered the concept of "flex time," an early form of professional accommodation for women in the workplace who had borne children. In addition, she authored many articles, a novel, Looking for a Leader, and a collection of short stories, A Little Work, a Little Play. Ms. Willett was an accredited member of the Public Relations Society of America, the Food Services Consultants Society International, the Institute of Food Technologists, the Society for Advancement of Food Service Research, the Publicity Club of New York, and the New York Academy of Sciences. Comfortable discussing any topic from the philosophy of Spinoza and the economics of Henry George to the structure of the atom and the chemistry of a cell, Ms. Willett lit up every room with her stunning intellect. She enjoyed hiking, swimming, dance, and was an enthusiastic patron of the arts. The family will conduct a private reception. Condolences may be set to [email protected] . In lieu of flowers and gifts, please forward a donation to: The Scholarship and Welfare Fund of the Alumni of Hunter College, Inc., 695 Park Avenue, Room 1314E, New York, New York 10065. Published in The New York Times on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites NYU Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

