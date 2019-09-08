PARKES--Ross. Dancer, choreographer and Master Teacher, Ross Parkes age 79, died on August 5, 2019 at his home in Greenwich Village, New York City. His aesthetic nature made him a fixture at the Taipei National University of the Performing Arts in Taiwan where he taught for 20 years, and received an Honorary Doctorate Degree in 2012. Before that, he served as principle dancer and Associate Artistic Director of both the Martha Graham Company and the Mary Anthony Dance Theatre. As a teacher, Ross could sometimes be a stern mentor, but he was loved by all his friends and students who appreciated his unwavering dedication to excellence. Ross was an Associate Artistic Director with Martha Graham from 1974 to 1976, Mary Anthony Dance Theatre from 1966 to 1983, and he was a principal dancer with the Pennsylvania Ballet from 1966 to 1972. Plans for a memorial service have not yet been formalized. Mr. Parkes is survived by his sister Amanda Spiegel of Hong Kong, China, and two brothers Rhys Parkes and Rory Parkes, of Sydney, Australia.



