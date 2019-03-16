Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSWELL PERKINS. View Sign

PERKINS--Roswell B. The Board of Directors and employees of Fiduciary Trust Company International mourn the loss of our former Director, Roswell B. Perkins. Rod's contributions to our organization span over five decades. Prior to his retirement in 1997, he served as a member of the Fiduciary Trust Board of Directors for over 30 years. Rod's influence on Fiduciary Trust is immeasurable: his legal expertise, professional accomplishments, integrity and dedication were deeply respected and admired. The entire firm benefitted from Rod's unwavering and impeccable standards which continue to be at the core of the culture of our organization today. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, including his wife Susan, and his children Roswell B. Perkins, Jr., Laura K. Perkins and Nancy L. Perkins and his grandchildren.



