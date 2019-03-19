PERKINS--Roswell B. The School of American Ballet mourns the loss of our Chairman Emeritus and friend. Invited by co-founder Lincoln Kirstein to serve as our first Board Chairman from 1975 to 1980, Rod went on to serve as a dedicated board member until 2012, when he was elected Chairman Emeritus. Rod's intelligence, humility and devotion to our school will always be remembered. We send our deepest condolences to Susan and to the entire family. Barbara M. Vogelstein, Chairman of the Board Jonathan Stafford, Artistic Director Carrie W. Hinrichs, Executive Director
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 19, 2019