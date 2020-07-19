ROXANE OFFNER

OFFNER--Roxane. Born in Brooklyn November 22nd, 1930 to Dorothy Leopold Offner and Monroe Offner, died July 11th, 2020 after a short hospitalization. She attended Lincoln High School and studied Modern Dance with Martha Graham as a teenager. A graduate of Oberlin and Columbia School of Social Work from which she was elected to the CSSW Hall of Fame in 2006, Roxane was a lifelong advocate for social justice and a leader in the field of disability rights, at the Arthritis Foundation
, Rusk Rehabilitation, New York State Advocate's Office for the Disabled, and the Lighthouse. She is survived by sons Jeff, David and Jonathan Brody, her partner of 42 years Harry Angel- idakis, his daughter Tina and grandchildren Theo and Julia. Donations in her memory may be made to PFLAG or Planned Parenthood.