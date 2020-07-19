1/1
ROXANE OFFNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROXANE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OFFNER--Roxane. Born in Brooklyn November 22nd, 1930 to Dorothy Leopold Offner and Monroe Offner, died July 11th, 2020 after a short hospitalization. She attended Lincoln High School and studied Modern Dance with Martha Graham as a teenager. A graduate of Oberlin and Columbia School of Social Work from which she was elected to the CSSW Hall of Fame in 2006, Roxane was a lifelong advocate for social justice and a leader in the field of disability rights, at the Arthritis Foundation, Rusk Rehabilitation, New York State Advocate's Office for the Disabled, and the Lighthouse. She is survived by sons Jeff, David and Jonathan Brody, her partner of 42 years Harry Angel- idakis, his daughter Tina and grandchildren Theo and Julia. Donations in her memory may be made to PFLAG or Planned Parenthood.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved