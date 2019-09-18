Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Lopez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1955 - 2019



Roy Lopez, 64, of Jersey City, NJ passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from his battle with Interstitial Lung Disease. Roy was born in NYC, NY on July 3, 1955. He grew up in Spanish Harlem with his two older brothers Charlie and Ramon, Jr and his parents Ramon and Maria Isabel.



He served in the United States Army and then returned to graduate from High School in 1974. He attended Bard College for two years and then traveled and lived overseas in Japan and Europe. Upon his return he decided to pursue a career in Computer technology which spanned over the next 40 plus years, right until his last words. His progressive career path was practically split evenly between 20 years at Novell and 20 years with Microsoft and lastly with Netwrix. He presented and traveled all over the globe and was so ever humbly proud of his successes.



Roy was a humble person that embraced life and all it had to offer. He donated platelets to the American Red Cross 70 times over his life span to help those in need of.



Above his love of life and technology there was his personal passion for the restoration and collection of Live recorded Latin music specific to Mambo, Charanga, ChaChaCha, Boleros and Salsa. From this passion DJ Roy Lopez emerged playing at different events and as an international radio DJ host with Salsa Warriors and other local college stations.



Roy was stricken with polio at a young age and advised he may never be able to walk. Once he was given a clean bill of health he learned to dance to all Latin inspired genres and the Roy Lopez was born that eventually enamored the first and last loves of his life.



He married Evelyn Cora and had two beautiful sons, Jason and Javier Lopez. His love for his sons was unparalleled. Many years after their divorce he met Elizabeth Nieves and became engaged with her on 3/18/18 at Sunrise at the Haleakala Summit in Maui above the clouds at 10,023 feet. Roy always made the extra effort to always do things different and off the beaten path.



Beloved partner of Elizabeth Nieves until his last breath and she is forever grateful for his willingness to forgive, not judge, unconditionally and genuinely love her. Roy was a passionate, jovial and extremely loving person to all who were blessed to know him. Rest in peace and dance to no end until we meet again.



Here is an excerpt from something he wrote to himself exactly six months prior to the day of his demise:



While we can always find room for regrets, we need to keep clear in our mind that GOD has been kind to us and that we should be truly grateful for the life that we have been allowed to live………. Amen y Ashe to that!!!!!!!

