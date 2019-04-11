Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUBIN BERLINERBLAU. View Sign

BERLINERBLAU--Rubin. The Medical Staff of Maimonides Medical Center is deeply saddened by the death of Dr. Rubin Berlinerblau. Dr. Berlinerblau was a cardiologist associated with Maimonides Medical Center for over 50 years. He served as President of the Medical Staff in 1986 and remained on the Executive Committee until his retirement. He was very involved in Continuing Medical Education and chaired that committee for many years. He was also involved in many other committees in the hospital. He will be sorely missed by all his colleagues, patients and friends. Sincere condolences are extended to his entire family. Edward Chapnick, MD, Pres Harry Adler, MD, Pres-Elect Monica Ghitan, MD, Secy Juan Kupferman, MD, Treas George Neiderman, MD, Past-Pres



