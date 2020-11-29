WEINGARTNER--Rudolph. Rudolph H. Weingartner, former Provost of the University of Pittsburgh, former Dean of Northwestern University's College of Arts and Sciences, Philosophy professor, and author, died in his sleep Monday, November 16, 2020 in Mexico City aged 93. Rudolph Weingartner was born on February 12, 1927 in Heidelberg, Germany, to Jacob and Greta Weingartner. In 1939 Rudolph fled to the United States with his parents and his brother H. Martin, settling in New York. Rudy, as he was known, attended Brooklyn Tech HS, enlisted in the Navy in 1945, and served in the Pacific. Weingartner attended Columbia University earning his BA, MA, and PhD. In 1952 he married Fannia Goldberg-Rudkowski, whose family had escaped Danzig to Australia. Prof. Weingartner's academic career took off at San Francisco State College where he taught and chaired the Philosophy dept. Following a stint as chair of the Philosophy dept. at Vassar College, Weingartner became a full-time administrator as Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Northwestern University, a position he held for 13 years. He then served as Provost of the University of Pittsburgh from 1987 until 1989, remaining in the Philosophy dept. until retirement. Weingartner wrote on philosophy, but is best known for his work on higher education, including Fitting Form to Function: A Primer on the organization of Academic Institutions, Undergraduate Education: Goals and Means, and The Moral dimensions of Academic Administration. In addition to his scholarly writing, Weingartner was a frequent Op/Ed contributor to the of the Pittsburgh Post- Gazette, and wrote several books, including Mostly About Me: A Path Through Different Worlds and A Sixty-Year Ride through the World of Education. A lifelong devotee of classical music, Rudy served on the advisory boards of the Chamber Music Chicago, the Pittsburgh Symphony, and Pittsburgh Chamber Music Society. His life-long avocation was sculpting in wood. Rudy and Fannia built a significant collection of prints by sculptors which he donated to the Block Museum of Art at Northwestern following her death. He was an emeritus board member of the Cornudas Mountain Foundation, engaged in preserving The Hill, the site of artist James McGee. Professor Weingartner was married to Fannia Weingartner until her death in 1994, and was married to Regitze Weingartner (formerly Hamburger) from 1997 until 2012. He is survived by children Mark H. Weingartner and Eleanor Weingartner Salazar, and by grandchildren Daniel Max Salazar and Eva Fannia Salazar.





