HUSE--Rupert, 84, of Greenville, SC died May 2. He was predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Mary Moore Horton Huse. Surviving are his daughter, Dorothy Huse Dowe and son-in-law, George Steven Dowe; grandchildren, Bailey Moore Dowe, Daniel Parker Dowe; son, Rupert Leighton Huse; sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Rich Tanner; and brother and sister-in-law, Guy and Charlotte Huse.





