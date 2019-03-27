CONNOR--Russell. Beloved artist, museum educator, writer, TV host died March 24. Born June 15, 1929, Cambridge, MA. GraduatedMassachusetts College of Art and Yale Graduate School (MFA with Josef Albers). Survived by life partner Adele Stroh, children Amy and Danny, sister Diane Connor. Predeceased by brothers Roy and Bob. Private burial in Arlington, MA. Celebration of his life in spring.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 27, 2019