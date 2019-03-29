Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUSSELL KAGAN. View Sign

KAGAN--Russell Jay, 65, passed away peacefully with friends and family by his side after a brief illness. He loved his family, friends, food, travel and back in the day, the Concorde, where he taught his beloved son, Michael, the joys of caviar. Kagan was a legend and a pioneer in the International Television Distribution world, known by all as one of the great guys who moved between New York, Hollywood and Europe. There wasn't a trend he didn't see coming or a person he met who didn't become a friend. Some of his greatest achievements include an audience with the Pope, an Emmy, a Peabody, a Cable Ace and a PGA Award. But his greatest achievement, and the joy of his life, was his son, Michael. He also leaves behind his older brother, Richard Kagan and family, longtime love Janis Kaye, beloved niece, Haley Kaye and dear friend, Al Kaye. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Stand Up To Cancer.



