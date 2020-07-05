1/1
RUSSELL LEE
LEE--Russell V. Passed away on May 31, 2020 from a heart attack. Born September 24, 1939. An extraordinary friend. Gifted in languages. He loved ballet (Balanchine), German opera (Wagner), the classics, ballroom dancing, and the outdoors (forests and wildflowers). He was most happy when traveling. He loved ball season in Vienna. Adept in finance. He was generous, happy to mentor, and ever the gallant gentleman. Co-author of the book Suki Schorer on Balanchine Technique, generous donor to ballet, libraries, and environmental causes. Instrumental in the founding of the American University of Paris. A self-taught intellectual; Jacques Barzun and Elizabeth Eisenstein were special favorites. "So much to know, so little time." He lived his life as he chose! A life well-lived! Nonpareil. He shall be missed. Loved by many, he will be mourned around the world.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
July 4, 2020
"Ich dien" is what you taught as teacher and mentor since Paris student days at AUP. Thank you for the suggestion of sitting in different locations at the opera house in order to view the ballet dancers from different angles, for the introduction to celebrating New Year's Eve with Die Fledermaus, for little treats and gifts from your most recent travels, for the pleasure of meeting Balanchine dancer and teacher, Suki Schorer, for staying in touch from all over the world, for your example of service and the offering of something of value to each task, to each person you met, for the dance lesson at the New York ballroom. Auf Wiedersehen
Maryland White Swensen
Friend
