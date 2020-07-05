RUSSELL LEE

LEE--Russell V. Passed away on May 31, 2020 from a heart attack. Born September 24, 1939. An extraordinary friend. Gifted in languages. He loved ballet (Balanchine), German opera (Wagner), the classics, ballroom dancing, and the outdoors (forests and wildflowers). He was most happy when traveling. He loved ball season in Vienna. Adept in finance. He was generous, happy to mentor, and ever the gallant gentleman. Co-author of the book Suki Schorer on Balanchine Technique, generous donor to ballet, libraries, and environmental causes. Instrumental in the founding of the American University of Paris. A self-taught intellectual; Jacques Barzun and Elizabeth Eisenstein were special favorites. "So much to know, so little time." He lived his life as he chose! A life well-lived! Nonpareil. He shall be missed. Loved by many, he will be mourned around the world.





