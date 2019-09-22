ABRAMS--Ruth I., the first woman to serve on the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts, died on September 12, 2019, in Boston, MA. Justice Abrams was 88 years old. She was a graduate of Radcliffe College, Class of 1953, and Harvard Law School, Class of 1956. From 1957 to 1960, she entered private practice with her father, Samuel Abrams, and her brother, George. In 1961, she became the only woman serving as an Assistant District Attorney in the state, serving in the Middlesex District Attorney's office until 1969 when she became Chief of the Appellate Section of the Attorney General's office. In 1971, Ruth Abrams became Special Counsel to the Supreme Judicial Court and two years later, Governor Francis Sargent appointed her to serve on the Massachusetts Superior Court. She was the second woman to serve on that court. In 1977, Governor Michael Dukakis appointed Judge Abrams to the Supreme Judicial Court, the first woman since its founding in 1692. She served on the court for 23 years, during which time she wrote 501 opinions and served on 10 special legal and bar committees. Justice Abrams wrote landmark decisions covering family law, gender equality, criminal law and minority rights. She was known for encouraging and mentoring women in the field of law and fought for more women to be appointed to judicial positions. Ruth Abrams is survived by her brother, George S. Abrams, of Newton; her sister, Susan Medalie and her husband, Richard J. Medalie, of Hull, formerly of Washington, DC; two nephews, two nieces, and two grandnephews and one grandniece. A celebration of her life will be held in the near future.



