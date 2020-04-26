Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Ann Martucci. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Ann (Sturm) Martucci, 79, an East Windsor resident, slipped the shackles of COVID-19 after a weeklong battle, and was welcomed Home on April 23, 2020 in Princeton, NJ.







Ruth Ann was born in Orange, NJ on Nov. 2, 1940 and with the exception of her childhood years in Oak Ridge, TN and Alamo Heights, TX, spent more than 53 years in West Orange, where she raised her children and served as PTA President of Eagle Rock School, coordinating the community's Helping Hands initiative. She also cherished her time as a Girl Scout Troop Leader, a patient and gentle teacher who shared her love of nature, service to others and cooking. A Sunday school teacher at her beloved First Presbyterian Church of Orange, Ruth Ann once baked 22 apple and pumpkin pies for a church fundraiser in one weekend and each one was perfect and as always, made with love. She lived her faith quietly but distinctly, showing us how to live.







She attended nursing school on a full scholarship but left before graduating to marry her high school sweetheart, John T. Martucci, her devoted husband of 61 years. The two met on a double date arranged by her lifelong best friend, Shirley Kepp Creo. When her children were school-aged, Ruth Ann returned to her studies, while working full-time, and graduated magna cum laude from Montclair State College. She worked as a medical lab technologist at Essex County Hospital Center with women who would become lifelong companions, Wallie, Beverly and Dorothy. She later worked at Organon and Market Measures, both in West Orange.







After semi-retirement, Ruth Ann moved to East Windsor to be close to her granddaughter Emily. Despite being diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease, which gradually and cruelly stole her extraordinary intelligence, her devotion to her family and friends never waned. She resided with her husband until early 2019 when she required full-time care at a facility in Princeton Junction, where John would visit every single day from early morning until dinnertime. When COVID-19 restrictions barred his daily visits, John arranged visits at her window up until Ruth Ann was taken to Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center for hospice. Her compassionate caregivers there made personal protective gear available to her husband and daughter so that they could be by her side in the COVID-19 unit and Ruth Ann passed away holding her daughter's hand.







Ruth Ann is predeceased by her parents, Clifford Sturm and Helen Gray and her brother Owen Gray Sturm. She is survived by her husband John, children Lisa and John, son-in-law Robert Thibault and daughter-in-law Carin (Beitler), grandchildren, Matthew, Sam and Emily, beloved cousins, sisters-in-law, nieces/nephews and friends, including her first childhood friend Janet Mayer.







In lieu of flowers, people wishing to honor Ruth Ann's memory can plant a tree, bake a pie for a friend, or gather their loved ones, choose a song and dance together. A celebration of her life will be held in the near future, when COVID-19 restrictions permit it.

