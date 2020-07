Or Copy this URL to Share

BOOKMAN--Ruth Lowe. July 19, 1920 -June 17, 1973. On your centenary, we honor your legacy of beautiful sculpture, community service, love and caring. Your memory is a blessing, we miss you! Your loving children, Ann & Richard





