RUTH BRAWER
BRAWER--Ruth. The Board of Governors and Members of the Elberon Bathing Club mourn the recent passing of our longtime Member and dear friend, Ruth Brawer. Ruth and Richard have been a part of EBC for five decades. Walking through the front door and seeing them sitting in their special place under the awning became a part of the daily routine that we came to expect over recent years. Ruth fought a gallant battle against her illness. Always with a pleasant greeting, never a complaint and always with Richard by her side. We send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Brawer family and particularly to Richard, Ruth's partner in life. She is already sorely missed by all her friends here at EBC. Robert Fagenson, President Douglas Schwartz, Secretary


Published in New York Times on Nov. 10, 2020.
