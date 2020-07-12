RUTH COHEN

COHEN-- Ruth Heller, (July 4, 1921-July 9, 2020) of Great Neck (formerly of New Hyde Park, NY and Delray Beach, FL) died peacefully. Ruthie is predeceased by the love of her life, Nathan Cohen (Nunnie) and survived by her children Mark and Ellen Cohen of Scarsdale, and granddaughter Julie (fiance Dr. Sam Kurtis), Sandy and Tim Hott of Great Neck, grandchildren Jaime (David Koehl), Molly (Ryan Gallagher), and Barry (Lindsay White), Warren Cohen (Virgina Butler) of Phoenix, and Robin Cohen of Great Neck, and grandchildren Daniel, Andrew and Lisa (Jon Sonnheim), and Sheila and David Feinberg of Bethesda, and grandchildren Nina Klemow, Jed Alan (Florentine) and Ethan. Also surviving are five great-grand- daughters. Ruthie was a loving spouse, mother, sister and friend, a hard worker who valued, above all, dignity, respect and love for all people. Special thanks to Janet for her dedication. Service and interment to be scheduled at a later date.





