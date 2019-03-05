DEVONS--Ruth, a resident of Irvington for nearly 60 years passed away peacefully on Saturday 2nd of March, 2019 just a few months before her 100th birthday. She was dearly loved by her four daughters Sue, Judith, Mandy and Cathryn and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ruth was predeceased by her husband Samuel in 2006. Funeral Service Tuesday (today), 1:00pm, Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, 64 Ashford Ave., Dobbs Ferry. www.Edwardsdowdle.com
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 5, 2019