DINKES--Ruth, died May 23rd in her 95th year. Beloved mother of Ira Dinnes (Carol) and Steven Dinkes (Roberta). Grandmother of Aaron and Hannah Dinnes. Wife of the late Henry Dinkes and the late Lester Schwartz. A graduate of NYU, she loved her friends, and she was loved by all who knew her. An avid reader and poker player. She religiously read The New York Times and finished The Times' crossword puzzle everyday, including the last week of her life. She loved theater and volunteering for The National Council of Jewish Women, Bergen County Section, where contributions can be made to honor her memory.


Published in New York Times on May 31, 2020.
