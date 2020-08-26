RUTH DIVACK

DIVACK--Ruth M., on August 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Morton L. Divack. Loving mother of Sandy Divack Moss and Stace Markowitz and mother- in-law of Dr. Daniel Moss. Grandmother of Rosine Divack Moss and Rabbi Tobias Divack Moss. Sister-in-law of Dr. Daniel M. Divack and Kathe Klatzko Divack. Ruth struck a perfect balance between family and career; she loved her family, was devoted to her mother Lee Stark and her brother Ronald, her children and grandchildren. She was a graduate of the New York School of Interior Design, President of ISID, an Allied member of ASID, Founding Member of the Education & Legacy Fund of ASID Metro New York. Alongside Morty, she was an annual volunteer for the Greater New York Dental Meeting. Ruth had incredible grace, dignity, beauty and kindness.





