RUTH DIVACK
DIVACK--Ruth M., on August 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Morton L. Divack. Loving mother of Sandy Divack Moss and Stace Markowitz and mother- in-law of Dr. Daniel Moss. Grandmother of Rosine Divack Moss and Rabbi Tobias Divack Moss. Sister-in-law of Dr. Daniel M. Divack and Kathe Klatzko Divack. Ruth struck a perfect balance between family and career; she loved her family, was devoted to her mother Lee Stark and her brother Ronald, her children and grandchildren. She was a graduate of the New York School of Interior Design, President of ISID, an Allied member of ASID, Founding Member of the Education & Legacy Fund of ASID Metro New York. Alongside Morty, she was an annual volunteer for the Greater New York Dental Meeting. Ruth had incredible grace, dignity, beauty and kindness.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
