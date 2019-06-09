Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH DOWD. View Sign Service Information Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc 1200 Central Ave Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-459-1200 Funeral Mass 11:30 AM chapel at Teresian House Send Flowers Obituary

DOWD--Ruth. Religious of the Sacred Heart, Ruth Dowd died May 31, 2019, in Albany, New York. Sister Ruth Dowd was born on January 11, 1919, in Rochester, New York to Louis J. Dowd and Grace Bailey Dowd, the youngest of five children. An alum of Manhattanville College of the Sacred Heart in New York, she entered the Society of the Sacred Heart in 1940. Sister Dowd taught at Sacred Heart schools in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, and Greenwich, Connecticut. She planned and administered Harlem Preparatory School in conjunction with the New York Urban League and taught at Medgar Evers College, in the Bedford Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn. She was director of the School of New Resources at the College of New Rochelle where her leadership is remembered to this day. Sister Dowd established the School of Graduate and Professional Studies at Manhattanville and founded Barat House, rededicated in 2016 as the Dowd-O'Gorman Center for Creative Writing. Sister Dowd, a visionary educator was honored throughout her life for her innovative leadership. She was a recipient of the Women of Spirit award, and also was conferred the title of Dean Emerita at Manhattanville in recognition of her lifetime achievements and work. Ruth retired in 2011 and recently celebrated her 100th birthday in January. Ruth Dowd, a consummate, lifelong, justice seeker, risk taker, and visionary educator, died peacefully on May 31, 2019. A funeral Mass for Sister Dowd will be celebrated in the chapel at Teresian House, 200 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, New York, on June 11 at 11:30am. She will be buried in the Kenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Society of the Sacred Heart, 4120 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63108. Published in The New York Times on June 9, 2019

