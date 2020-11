Or Copy this URL to Share

DROPKIN--Ruth Warshavsky Zeitlin. Writer, teacher and poet died peacefully at home on November 25th. Loving, attentive, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. Activist and supporter of human rights and the planet. Strong believer in the power of the family. Graveside service Friday, November 27th at 1:30 at Cedar Park cemetery in Paramus, NJ.





