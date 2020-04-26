EPSTEIN--Ruth J. born November 22, 1929, Brooklyn, NY to Moe and Lily Blatteis, died on April 23, 2020. Ruth is survived by the love of her life, her husband, Richard. Richard adored her. Ruth and Richard met in Mahopac, NY and within three days were engaged to be married. Theirs was a marriage of almost 71 years. Ruth loved her family dearly. She is survived by her children, Andrew, Nancy, John, Willa, Jeffrey, and Elise. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Michael, Lisa, Jessica, and Meredith, and her great-granddaughters, Gray and Murphy. Ruth was a beauty. For many years, she volunteered at North Shore Hospital, Manhasset, NY, recognizing the importance of giving back to your community. She was an avid reader of The New York Times, and an expert at the Sunday crossword puzzle. She could do anything she set her mind to, as she became a golf club champion many times, and amazing all when at 88 years of age drove from Florida to New York to outrun a hurricane. She lived life with amazing passion and met life's challenges with grace and determination. Ruth always said she lived life with a spirit of adventure. She and Richard surely did. We love you so very much, life will never be the same without you. Love, Richard and Family



