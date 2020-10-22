1/
Ruth Falcon
The voice faculty of The Mannes School of Music and the Mannes community at large mourns the passing of renowned soprano Ruth Falcon, on October 9, 2020. Ruth joined the voice faculty at Mannes in 1991 and she quickly established herself as one of the go-to teachers in New York City. She had a storied career, singing in many of the world's great opera houses. She brought a keen ear, intelligence and exemplary musicianship to her work with her students. Her standards were high-she expected no less from her students than what she expected of herself. She was at once exacting and supportive. From Opera News----In 1991, Falcon joined the voice department of Mannes College, where she established a reputation as one of the world's leading voice teachers.

While we mourn Ruth's passing, we celebrate her life. We are all richer for having known and worked with Ruth. God speed, dear friend, and rest well.

Published in New York Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Frank Nemhauser

