FEDER--Ruth N., Born July 1, 1927, devoted teacher and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great friend, died quietly on January 19, 2020 with her children at her side. Born and raised in Brooklyn, she graduated from Brooklyn College and later received her master's degree. A woman of great strength and dignity, she walked in no one's shadow. She had the aspiration and beauty to be a model but instead devoted her intellect and talents to a lifelong career as a New York City public school teacher, sharing her love of learning with her many students. A lover of beauty in its many forms: music, art, fashion, nature and all things chocolate! She knew how to truly live a life, traveling that journey with her husband Mort for almost seven decades until his passing 10 months ago. And she imparted that love for life through her devotion to her family. She loved to bake, and perfected the art of "evening out" the edges of a sliced cake so that even though she never had a slice herself, she always ended up eating more cake than anyone else! She was pre-deceased by her husband of 68 years, Morton Feder, and survived by three children, Ellen Arthur Kurs (Monte), Stephan (Bobbie), and Gary (Alice Fleming), six grandchildren, Charlotte Arthur Medenwald (Baron), Noah Feder (Emily Duke), Jeremy Arthur (Josefin Martensson), Kathryn Feder Cooper (Alex), Sydney Feder, and Elliott Feder, great-grandsons Rowan and Emerson Medenwald, and brother Leonard Fine (Lissa). She will be dearly missed by many. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at one o'clock at Gutterman's Funeral Home, 8000 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury, NY 11797. No flowers please.



