RUTH GERSTENHABER
GERSTENHABER--Ruth. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Ruth Gerstenhaber, beloved wife of Dr. Murray Gerstenhaber. Ruth's legacy will live on in her family's exemplary leadership and generosity, which have helped UJA change the lives of so many. We extend our deepest condolences to Murray, her children and our dear friends Rachel (Alex Stern) and David (Kelly), and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO

Published in New York Times on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
