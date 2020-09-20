1/
RUTH GINSBURG
GINSBURG--Hon. Ruth Bader. The faculty, staff, students, and alumni of Columbia Law School mourn the death of our distinguished and beloved alumna, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. After graduating tied for first in the Class of 1959, she went on to become the first woman to earn tenure, serving on the Columbia Law faculty from 1972 to 1980. As a professor, she created the Law School's first Sex Discrimination Law course and engaged her students as researchers, including on the seven antidiscrimination cases she argued before the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of the ACLU Women's Rights Project, which she helped to establish. Justice Ginsburg mentored generations of Columbia Law alumni and hired more than two dozen Columbia graduates to serve as her law clerks, first while on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and then on the Supreme Court. Her foundational work to advance gender equality, her commitment to the public good, and her more than 40 years of pathmarking jurisprudence--characterized in equal measure by its courage and by its precision-- made her an icon to generations of lawyers and ordinary citizens alike. Even in this moment of loss, we will long draw comfort from the myriad ways in which Justice Ginsburg's spirit lives on at Columbia. We send our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to her children, Professor Jane Ginsburg (George Spera) and James Ginsburg (Patrice Michaels), her four grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren, and one great-grandchild.


Published in New York Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
