Or Copy this URL to Share

Share RUTH's life story with friends and family

Share RUTH's life story with friends and family

GINSBURG--Ruth Bader. The members of The Lotos Club join the nation in mourning the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, our distinguished colleague, 1996 State Dinner honoree and longtime friend, and send condolences to her family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store