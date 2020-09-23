RUTH GINSBURG

GINSBURG--Ruth Bader. American Friends of The Hebrew University (AFHU) and The Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) are deeply saddened by the passing of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose advocacy of equality before the law defined her six-decade career. Earlier this year, Justice Ginsburg was selected unanimously by the HU Board of Governors to receive its highest honor, the degree of Doctor Philosophiae Honoris Causa, in recognition of her contributions to the American legal system and to justice worldwide. In celebration of this honor, AFHU recently established The Ruth Bader Ginsburg Endowment Fund in support of scholarships at HU's Faculty of Law, where her legacy will inspire future generations of legal scholars. We extend our deepest sympathies to her daughter Jane, her son James and her grandchildren. May they be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. The Hebrew University of Jerusalem Daniel I. Schlessinger, Chair of the Board of Governors Professor Asher Cohen, President Professor Menahem Ben-Sasson, Chancellor American Friends of The Hebrew University Marc Mayer, Chair of the Board of Directors Clive Kabatznik, President Beth A. McCoy, Chief Executive Officer William J. Kilberg, President, Mid-Atlantic Region





