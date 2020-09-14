1927 - 2020

Ruth Green (ne: Rockmill), passed away September 8, 2020, 3 weeks shy of turning 93. Survived by loving sons Ken, Fred, Fred's wife Amy, adoring grandchildren Savannah, Andrew, Justin, David, and Marina, Ashley and their mom Asami, niece Nancy, nephews Andy, Roy, and niece Louise. She was pre-deceased by son Daniel, ex-husband Dr. Jerome Green, beloved sister Marjorie.



We commonly speak of the modern renaissance man, well Ruth Green was, besides being a wonderful mother, a true renaissance woman. Not just reading the NY Times daily, she devoured it. Although keeping up with the times, she was famously tech unfriendly, often enlisting one of her sons' help to try and (impossibly) remotely program her VCR by phone. She loved opera- was a Met subscription holder, introduced her sons to it. While not all shared her passion, all 3 sons took her to the Garden to see Pavarotti's live recital. A rock and roll fan too, especially the Beatles, she had a memorable happenstance encounter meeting Sir Paul McCartney, thus forever one upping any other celebrity encounter her sons may have had or will ever have. A knowledgeable sports fan too, as her sons were all athletes, enjoyed attending Yankee games together.



During WWII, volunteered as a nurse cadet, was accepted into Bellevue's nursing program, graduating at only 19 as an RN. She married our father after he returned from the war. She then continued utilizing her nursing skills in NYC hospitals' maternity wards, then as both a nurse in the NYC school system, and NYC health department. To her sons she reinforced striving for academic excellence. Practicing what she preached, she returned to college at 40, earning her BA summa cum laude from Queens College, the same day her son Daniel received his degree from Queens, then earning her Masters. Then, in the NYC vocational high school system, guided countless young women into their budding careers as nurses and nurses' aides as a much-loved teacher. She once received a special award from the local NY Boy Scout Council for being the mother of 3 Eagle scouts, after her youngest, Fred became the 3rd brother to achieve that rank.



She was an ardent life-long democrat and self-declared feminist who marched for women's rights. And while she marched against the Vietnam war, she was still a patriot, proud of her father Martin who received awards for bravery in WWI, married a WWII vet, and proud of her career Naval Officer son Ken. She surely would be a social justice warrior today, if time and health hadn't crept up on her.



Completely devoted to her family, she would drop everything to be that last-minute babysitter regardless of inconvenience or her age. She prepared elaborate holiday meals, made the best matzo balls, and her brisket recipe is legendary.



Sadly, like her mother, and late ex-husband, Alzheimer's ravaged this wonderful woman- mother, nurturer, educator, lover of opera, Broadway theater and all things New York. Weeping for her being gone is not a strong enough descriptor.

