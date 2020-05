Or Copy this URL to Share

GREENE--Ruth (Adam). Died May 17, 2020. Beloved widow of Murray, mom to Roger and Sharon, grandma to Eric, Perry and David, great-grandma to Milo, Robbie and Griffin, aunt, and friend. Was a Holocaust survivor, commercial artist, athlete and leader in all her endeavors. Loved by many and will be missed by all.





