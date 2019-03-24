HABERSTROH--Ruth, born on June 25, 1921, passed away on March 21, 2019. A native New Yorker, and a veteran who served in London during WWII. She worked as an editor at NAL/Penguin. She was married to Alex Haberstroh who passed in 1973. She is survived by her sons, Stephen and Peter, her daughter-in-law Amy, and her grandchildren, Alexandra and Michael.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH HABERSTROH.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 24, 2019