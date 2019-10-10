Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH HELMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HELMAN--Ruth, (nee Kissin), beloved friend, inspired teacher, passionate learner, and mentor to hundreds of students, died unexpectedly October 2. A graduate of Brown University and the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Ruth was for nearly forty years a legendary teacher of history and literature at the Brearley School. She guided generations of young women to think analytically, write cogently, and speak persuasively. It was a source of unfailing pleasure for her to watch her pupils grow into accomplished and thoughtful adults and to teach some of their daughters in turn. While Lewis Carroll's White Queen could believe six impossible things before breakfast, Ruth could BE six impossible things before breakfast, some charming, some exas-perating, but all brilliant and original. An ardent Franco- phile and Russophile, she delighted in travel, art, and classical music, in mysteries and histories both real and fictional. She was witty, impish, elegant and erudite. In recent years, she had weathered a series of debilitating illnesses with characteristic courage and grace. She was a valiant woman of exceptional style and even more exceptional substance. A memorial service will be held at a date still to be determined. For information, please call 203-249-6284. Donations in Ruth's honor may be made to a scholarship fund in her name at Brearley, to Planned Parenthood of New York City, Inc., or to .



HELMAN--Ruth, (nee Kissin), beloved friend, inspired teacher, passionate learner, and mentor to hundreds of students, died unexpectedly October 2. A graduate of Brown University and the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Ruth was for nearly forty years a legendary teacher of history and literature at the Brearley School. She guided generations of young women to think analytically, write cogently, and speak persuasively. It was a source of unfailing pleasure for her to watch her pupils grow into accomplished and thoughtful adults and to teach some of their daughters in turn. While Lewis Carroll's White Queen could believe six impossible things before breakfast, Ruth could BE six impossible things before breakfast, some charming, some exas-perating, but all brilliant and original. An ardent Franco- phile and Russophile, she delighted in travel, art, and classical music, in mysteries and histories both real and fictional. She was witty, impish, elegant and erudite. In recent years, she had weathered a series of debilitating illnesses with characteristic courage and grace. She was a valiant woman of exceptional style and even more exceptional substance. A memorial service will be held at a date still to be determined. For information, please call 203-249-6284. Donations in Ruth's honor may be made to a scholarship fund in her name at Brearley, to Planned Parenthood of New York City, Inc., or to .

