KATZ--Ruth G., Age 101, peacefully, in her Manhattan home on the morning of August 8, 2019. Born in 1917, in New Milford, CT to Joseph and Eva Golden, she was married for 49 years to the late Joseph M. Katz, most of that time in Baldwin, NY. She moved to Manhattan in 2012. She was an active volunteer in many causes on Long Island and worked as an administrative assistant at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, Department of Community Medicine from 1970 to 1986. She was the loving mother of Judith Katz (Michael Teitler) of Manhattan and the late Richard Katz. She is survived by her devoted daughter Judith, grandsons Jason Katz (Kerry) and Adam Katz (Donna) and three great-grand- children R.J., William and Lucy. She was loved and surrounded by adoring nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Her long life of generosity, warmth, exuberance and boundless energy will dazzle us for the rest of our lives.



