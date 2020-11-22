KATZ--Ruth A., passed away peacefully on November 19 at the age of 98. Fond memories of bagels in the den and rugelach in the oven, her home was the gathering place for family and friends. Ruthie was quick to a laugh and made friends wherever she went. Devoted to her late husband Maxwell, children Joel, Lise, Debby, Mark, Dan and Marilyn, grandchildren Sarah, Lars, Anja, Conny, Mika, Jon, Mel, Tim, Carmen, Julie, Etan and Lauren, great-grand- children Max, William, Clara, Emily, Hanna, Jake and Seby. We will miss her dearly.





