RUTH KREMEN
KREMEN--Ruth Switzen, Died peacefully on September 27th at age 99. A lifelong resident of her beloved New York City, Ruth was a loving wife, devoted teacher, dedicated member of the United Federation of Teachers, and proud great-grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Yus Kremen, and two brilliant daughters, Erica and Andrea. She is survived by four grandchildren: Ben Rosenthal (Mila), Lizzie Rosenthal (Steve Cortese), Jessica K. Musiak (Bill), and Gillian Kotlen; four gorgeous great-grandchildren: Alek, Jake, Jojo, and Elliot; sons-in-law Doug Rosenthal and Arne Kotlen, and five nephews. Ruth's enthusiasm for travel, theater, and current events made her endlessly interesting. We know she has joined her parents, sisters, husband, daughters, and countless friends to tell jokes and play cards. Donations in her memory to YIVO, 15 W. 16th St., NY, NY 10011.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 3, 2020.
