RUTH LIEBHABER
LIEBHABER--Ruth Feinberg. September 21, 1920 - July 9, 2020. Mom was a fighter, a social justice advocate in thought and deed, and a mother who wanted the best for her family. She was a life long volunteer: USO, Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen, Ronald MacDonald House among others. She was married to Bernie for 56 years. They lived for each other and the welfare of their family. For the past decade and a half she has been the loving companion of Jack Brett. Jack and Ruth traveled the world together and lived side by side. Ruth is survived by her three sons, Stephen, Lou, and Ruven, her three daughters-in-law, her sister Elle, two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren along with lifelong friends and loving nieces nephews and cousins. Your presence will be missed!


Published in New York Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
