MANDEL--Ruth B. The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum mourns the passing of its former vice chair, Ruth B. Mandel, a refugee from Nazism, who devoted her life to education, activism, and embodying the lessons of the Holocaust. As a young child, her family fled Austria on the MS St. Louis and was forcibly returned to Great Britain, where they survived the war, although most of their family did not. Ruth was appointed to the Museum's governing Council in 1991 by President George H.W. Bush, and then appointed to serve as its vice chair by President Clinton when the Museum was dedicated in 1993, serving in that role until 2005. Her vision and unique ability to work effectively with people advocating diverging views played a pivotal role in helping the newly opened Museum transition from a start-up into a globally respected institution fulfilling its mission in ways its founders never anticipated. Ruth also chaired the Museum's Education Committee and helped lead the effort to create the Committee on Conscience which oversees our genocide prevention work. She remained an active member of both committees until her passing. Ruth was a devoted mentor and inspiration to many members of the Museum staff. Her singular leadership, vision, and dedication to the Museum's mission have left an indelible mark on the institution and the millions of people worldwide it reaches each year. Our heartfelt condolences are extended to her husband Jeff, her daughter, Maud, her grandchildren and the entire family. Howard M. Lorber, Chairman Allan M. Holt, Vice Chairman Sara J. Bloomfield, Director



