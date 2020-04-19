MANDEL--Ruth B. Rutgers University's Eagleton Institute of Politics and its Center for American Women and Politics express profound grief at the loss of our colleague and friend, who devoted her career to advancing democracy. She led the Center for American Women and Politics for more than two decades, and for the past 24 years she directed the Eagleton Institute. She lived a life of purpose, earning our immense gratitude for building a lasting legacy at Rutgers. Our hearts go out to Maud, Jeff, Barrett and all who loved and admired Ruth. A celebration of her life will be announced.



