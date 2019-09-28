MAXFIELD--Ruth Blank, passed away peacefully at home at age 103. Beloved wife of the late Edwin David. Devoted mother of Donna Chimera, James Maxfield (Greta) and the late Richard. Dear mother-in-law of Susan. Proud grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of 13. Visitation Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 12-2pm at Cecere Family Funeral Home, 2283 Grand Ave., Baldwin, NY 11510. Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to in Ruth's memory would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 28, 2019