MERDINGER--Ruth Weiss, RN, MA. It is with deep sadness that the members of the Board of Trustees, administration, Nurses Alumni Association Board of Directors and members, faculty, staff, and students of the Phillips School of Nursing at Mount Sinai Beth Israel join in mourning the passing of our beloved friend and colleague Ruth Weiss Merdinger, RN, MA. Mrs. Merdinger was born in Poland and immigrated to the United States when she was 19 years old. She graduated from the then-Beth Israel School of Nursing in 1951. She was immediately hired by the then-Beth Israel Hospital and shortly afterward, became a Head Nurse. She continued her education and worked as a private duty nurse and on the faculty at Clara Barton High School, and spent a year at a hospital in Minnesota. Her last job was for the New York State Department of Aging, where she conducted home visits and trained individuals to become certified Home Health Aides. Until her passing, Mrs. Merdinger was a volunteer for the Museum of Jewish Heritage and an active member of the Alumni Board of the School of Nursing, where she spent the years 1996-1998 as President. In 2008, Mrs. Merdinger established a graduation award in memory of her parents, Dr. Chaim and Pearl Weiss, and later. a scholarship fund in memory of her brother, Janek Weiss, to honor her family who died in the Holocaust. Mrs. Merdinger will always be remembered as a very gentle and compassionate person who chose to help others throughout her nursing career and life. Our heartfelt sympathies are extended to her children, David Merdinger and Polly Merdinger, her grandchildren, all of her family, and her many, many friends. To honor Mrs. Merdinger's love of the School of Nursing, the family asks that any donations be made to the Phillips School of Nursing at Mount Sinai Beth Israel, 776-A Sixth Avenue, 4th Fl., New York, NY 10001, attention Linda Fabrizio.



