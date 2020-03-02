Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Miller Goodman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1923 - 2020





Ruth Miller Goodman



Ruth Goodman, of Livingston, New Jersey died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, January 31, 2020. She was born and raised in New Canaan, Connecticut and resided in Livingston for the past 62 years.



Mrs. Goodman earned a B.A and an M.A degree from Kean University, and served as a reading/language arts specialist for 37 years for the Newark school system. In addition, she was employed as an evaluator for scoring the SAT written essays. She scored the College Board SAT essays until the age of 93 years old. She was a member of the International Reading Association.



Predeceased by her husband, Daniel, she is survived by her 2 sons, Robert (wife Anna Karina) and Dr. Harold Goodman (husband John Jansen), her three daughters, Karen Lautman (husband Jonathan), Susan Teicher (husband David) and Nancy Goodman (husband Girard Healy); and 5 grandchildren, Sara Lautman, Adam Lautman, Zachary Teicher, Ari Teicher and Graham Goodman.



Services were held at Temple Shalom, Norwalk, Connecticut, Sunday, February 1, 2020.



