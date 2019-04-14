NASS--Ruth Deborah MD. New York - We mourn the death of our beloved wife/ mother/sister/aunt, after a long illness, on March 26, 2019. After many years at New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center, Ruth was the first Glickenhaus Pier Professor of Neuro-Psychiatry, and professor of neurology, psychiatry and pediatrics at NYU Langone. She was exceptionally gifted at caring for children with neurodevelopmental conditions such as autism, learning disabilities, and ADHD. She was the first recipient of the Arnold P. Gold Foundation Humanism Award from the Child Neurology Society. Survived by husband Theodore Gross; daughter Nora Gross; sister Linda Nass Tell (Brian); brothers Henry and Herbert Nass (Jodi), eight nieces and a nephew. Contributions: NYU Langone Health, Attn: Anna Kornilakis, One Park Avenue, 5th Floor, NY, NY 10016 and note "In memory of Ruth Nass, MD" or: https://nyulangone.org/give/ fundraise/ruthnass.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 14, 2019