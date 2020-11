Or Copy this URL to Share

NEMTZOW--Ruth Maurice, age 97, died peacefully at home October 30. Career social worker, fierce commitment to social justice. Wife of Jesse J. Nemtzow for 76 years. We remember her love, generosity, humor, joie de vivre. Survived by daughters Naomi (Peter), Marsha (Macy), son David (Jana), grandchildren Greta, Caitlin, Louis, Alex (Matt), nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends. Donations to NAACP LDF welcome.





