REIFF--Ruth B., (nee Gladstone) passed away peacefully at home on August 19. She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Maxwell. She was the devoted mother to Jay (Michelle) and Larry (Hector) and loving grandmother to Erica, Gary, and Cara. Funeral services will be graveside at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus at 2:45pm on Thursday, August 22. Donations in Ruth's memory may be made to Hadassah Pascack Valley/ Northern Valley, 300 Pleasant Valley Way, West Orange, NJ 07052. May her memory be a blessing.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 20, 2019