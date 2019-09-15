ROCKMORE--Ruth. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Ruth Rockmore, beloved mother and mother-in-law of our dear friends Gayle and the late Al Berg z"l. The familyhas long demonstrated tremendous leadership and an unwavering commitment to the Jewish community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Gayle and her brother Robert (Alma); to Ruth's grandchildren Jarret Berg (Jennifer), Carly Koenig (Jeremy) and Saul Rockmore; and to the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 15, 2019